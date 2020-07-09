Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday disclosed that 22 cases of COVID-19 have been recently recorded in the facility. This number includes 16 residents and six staff members.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said that afternoon that most of the residents testing positive have been admitted to Jackson Hospital for treatment. The positive staff members are self-isolating at home.
In a press release, Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center’s Melinda Gay provided additional information.
“We have been working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County since the emergence of COVID-19 in our community as well as following the Agency for Healthcare Administration guidelines regarding COVID-19,” Gay said. “These include the use of masks by all staff at all times while in the facility, restricting access to the facility, increased sanitation protocols and systematic testing of staff members.”
Officials say all staff members have been tested regularly for the past two months. Staff and residents were tested again over the July 4th weekend.
Dean said the 22 cases disclosed are from tests taken over the course of a few days leading up to the 4th of July, and that additional tests were conducted going into it, partially out of extra concern once the batch of positive results started occurring. The results of those additional tests are expected within the next 24 hours, the Wednesday release stated.
He added that all symptomatic residents have been transferred out of the facility and positive staff members excluded from work.
"Additionally, it was reiterated to all staff members that they are to constantly monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home if they are sick,” Dean said.
The release also included a statement from Sandy Martin, administrator and health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County.
“We appreciate the efforts the staff and administration of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center have done to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the facility, Martin said.
“It is no small task to test over 220 staff members and over 151 residents during a holiday weekend but this facility made it happen. We are working closely with the facility to conduct contact tracing and to ensure all their needs are being met whether it be with supplies of personal protective equipment or with additional staffing, should that be necessary.”
The 180-bed facility is licensed by the Agency for Healthcare Administration; it is owned and operated as a not-for-profit entity by the city of Marianna.
Also on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) identified 504 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County with 155 being active cases. Ninety of these active cases are associated with the Department of Corrections and 16 are associated with long-term care facilities. There are currently 236 individuals under public health monitoring (this includes the 155 active cases), 21 individuals are currently hospitalized at Jackson Hospital in Marianna with COVID-19 related illness and three Jackson County residents are hospitalized outside of the County. DOH-Jackson is currently conducting contact investigations and working to identify and notify individuals who will need COVID-19 testing and public health monitoring. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer, was quoted in the agency’s update.
"The recent jump in our local number of COVID-19 positive cases is due to a number of inmates housed in a local correctional facility that recently tested positive. However, we have noticed community numbers trending upwards over the past few weeks as well,” Martin said.
“Social distancing and the use of cloth face coverings when in public remain the best way to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. I very strongly encourage each of you to wear cloth face coverings when in public or in places where social distancing is not possible. We all have to do our part to protect our vulnerable populations and slow the spread of the virus. Our failure to do so could have implications for generations to come.”
COVID-19 symptoms and treatment: The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80 percent of those affected with COVID19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
“Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged,” the release continued. “However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital. “
Testing available Tuesday, Thursday mornings
The health department, through the end of July, is conducting free COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The health department is located at 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
The upcoming tests will be administered in a drive-through format and performed with a nasal swab. There is no charge for the tests. Bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer a few health-related and workplace-related questions. Results are anticipated within five days of the test being administered.
No appointment is necessary and the tests are available to anyone 18 years of age or older.
Call 850-526-2412 if you have questions, and press #7 to be connected to a staff member.
