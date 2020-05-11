On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the general Jackson County community, and one more on Monday.
The cases are a 48-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman. Four are residents of Jackson County and one is an out-of-state resident that was here when tested. Four are identified contacts of previously identified positive cases and one is still under investigation. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun. The Florida Department of Health continues to work closely with the patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing where appropriate.
DOH also received notice Sunday of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Department of Corrections, Apalachee Correctional Institution. An additional five inmates were added to the record Monday.
All combined, the latest cases raised the total to 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County as of Tuesday evening.
