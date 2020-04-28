Dr. Joe Gay has been practicing in Marianna throughout his 30-year career in the field of internal medicine.
A Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine, he has an independent practice, Chipola Medical Associates LLC. His areas of interest are acute care of hospitalized patients, chronic care management, preventative medicine, and post-acute care in hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and home health care settings.
He is on Jackson Hospital's medical staff and member-at-large of Jackson Hospital's Board of Trustees.
He is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of North Carolina.
He’s seen widespread health crises in the past: The rise of HIV, Ebola, and swine flu, along with the SARS scare, and intermittent influenza outbreaks are some he’s dealt with over time. In all of Gay’s 30 years and the health crises he’s seen, he said, there’s been nothing on the scale of COVID-19.
He doesn’t believe the world is on the other side of it yet and says it is imperative to continue social distancing and taking other recommended precautions, like wearing masks in public to protect others.
“We’re thankful that we haven’t had a major number of cases; however, we’re really unclear about what the next few months will be like,” Gay said. This outbreak has been much more than anyone anticipated on a national level. It is straining resources around the country.
However, Gay says, things are looking good on the local level in that regard even though he’d like to see an increase in the availability of testing.
“We really don’t know the penetration in our community because we’re not able to test as widely as we should be able to,” he said. “If we had that, we’d know what our extent of exposure is, but we can assume our exposure is significant and work from that position. We’ll get through this, and we’ll be stronger because of it,” he said. “We certainly will benefit from the experience of having to deal with this, when and if other pathogens present themselves. It can certainly filter into rural communities.”
As for the supplies he knows of right now, compared to the known positive rate here, Gay said he feels the county has what it needs right now to respond.
“We think we’re prepared as best we can be, and can handle a moderate amount of a surge, so we’re optimistic, but cautiously so.
"The only defense right now that we have against this pandemic is social distancing. We know it works and is effective,” Gay said.
Even as the nation and state and local governments begin the process of “reopening” communities, Gay said, good judgment is a key.
“We should all continue to observe that, and to use our own good sense as to when we feel it’s safe to resume regular activities as the restrictions lift. These will be weeks and months in the making, and until we have a treatment or vaccine it’s important to do the things we can to stay safe.”
And just as important, he said, is protecting the people on the front line in dealing with an illness that has resulted in almost 57,000 deaths in the U.S. so far, of more than a million confirmed cases nationwide. In Florida, the number of cases has passed 32,000. In Jackson County, as of Tuesday afternoon, 13 cases have been logged, with no deaths to date. Gay said every local person can help keep those numbers low.
“We want to do those things not just for ourselves, our loved ones and the community in general, but to protect those people that are on the front lines,” Gay said. “There are a lot of people who fall into that category. When you think about all that are being put at risk on our behalf, it helps you realize how many are really in that group.” Gay rattled off a list to prove his point.
“It’s a bunch of people: Our doctors, nurses, first responders in law enforcement and emergency medicine, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, medical assistants, emergency room personnel, radiologists, laboratory staff, people preparing meals, doing housekeeping, administrative staff, including clerks and other staff members in clinics, hospitals and nursing homes.
"What they all have in common is that they’re putting themselves out there to save us — let’s all make sure we’re doing what we can to save them, too, in the actions we take.
"They’re really exposed, and they’re putting themselves out there for us.”
Those individuals and their workplaces are striving to make their environments as safe as possible for the public, he added.
Jackson Hospital, for instance, continues to ramp up precautions. On Tuesday, April 21, the hospital announced that, effective 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, it would implements guidelines set forth by National and State agencies to restrict visitation to nursing home patients during hospitalization. Under those guidelines, for now there will be no visitation to hospitalized nursing home patients unless end of life care is being provided.
These measures are not taken lightly nor without forethought. That forward thinking came long before the pandemic ever presented itself.
The hospital trains on a regular basis for disaster response and this type of pandemic exposure. The precautions now being taken have been long-considered possibilities under various theoretical circumstances in training exercises for years. Daily and weekly and as-needed meetings occur to address the evolving situation.
