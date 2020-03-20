Jackson County Supervisor of Elections, Sylvia Stephens, is announcing the Jackson County Elections’ office is closed to the public until further notice in response to the COVID-19 virus and following recommendations of the Florida Department of Health.
“We’re taking these measures because I believe it’s critically important to do our part to address this urgent public health issue,” said Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Sylvia Stephens. “At the same time, we are committed to addressing the needs of our candidates, voters and the public remotely – through our website, email, phone – and by appointment when necessary.”
Candidates for county offices can contact our office by phone or email to make an appointment – 482-9652 or email@jacksoncountysoe.org.
The public can visit our website, www.jacksoncountysoe.org, to register to vote, update their information, request a Vote-By-Mail ballot, check out the candidates that have filed and what offices are up for re-election, see election dates and deadlines, find the location of their precinct, and so much more.
For your convenience and safety, each voter may consider voting from the comfort of your home by contacting our office and requesting a Vote-By-Mail ballot be mailed to you.
