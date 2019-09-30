Jackson County Commissioners instituted a burn ban at a special meeting of the board Monday morning as the long-standing dry conditions are expected to continue unabated over the next few days.
This decision was based on the recommendation of Fire Rescue Chief Charles Brunner. The ban includes outdoor cooking fires, camp fires, and all yard burning.
Jackson County Fire Rescue personnel have responded to 52 outdoor fires since Friday, Sept. 13.
David Kent from the Florida Forest Service attended Monday’s meeting, saying that agency is in support of the County’s decision to enact this burn ban. The Florida Forest Service has ceased issuing other types of burn permits in Jackson County at this time as well.
Commissioners directed County Administrator Wilanne Daniels and Chief Brunner to lift the ban once dry conditions were determined to have improved. A statement will be issued from the County once the ban is lifted, but weather forecasts indicate it could be later this week before that is a possibility.
As for the fireworks show scheduled for Oct. 10 to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Michael, county officials said after the meeting that, if the ban is not over by then, the show will likely go on with fire teams wetting down the area ahead of the display and with firefighters on duty to ensure it poses no danger of fire.
