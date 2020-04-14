Public access to Jackson County’s governmental offices will remain restricted through at least April 30, the decision coming from administration and supported by county commissioners in Tuesday’s regular second-Tuesday morning session the governing board carried out on Zoom.
It was the third such virtual meeting held by the county as the community leaders continue efforts to comply with the "stay-at-home" initiative meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through the local area.
Although access to offices remains tightly controlled, county employees, like those in the Community Development department, continue to be readily available to help the public through phone calls and email.
Employees there are available to answer telephone calls regarding building services, code enforcement, housing, planning and other services.
Call the office to make arrangements with staff if applications, documents, or building plans must be picked up or submitted, or for help with other needs related to community development issues. The numbers are 850-209-0551 and 850-482-9637. Emails may be sent to communitydevelop@jacksoncountyfl.com.
County staff, in a press release, said Tuesday that planning applications and forms can be obtained on the County web page, or mailed upon request. To access the on-line service, visit www.jacksoncountyfl.net. Select the “Community Development” link for planning and development information, including the County Comprehensive Plan. Many applications are accessible and may be downloaded for convenience.
“Community Development now has the ability to assist the public through on-line services for building permit applications and code enforcement complaints,” the release stated. “Improvement of the public portal is underway and will be updated as changes are implemented. Visit www.jacksoncountyfl.net to access Building Services applications and Code Enforcement complaints and select the “Permits and Code Complaints” link.”
Several building permit applications are available on-line, where it is also possible to check the status of permitted construction projects, staff advised, adding that the permit number is needed to search for the status of inspections. For additional information you can reach county building services at 850-573-0597 or 850-482-9805. Emails may be sent to buildingservice@jacksoncountyfl.com.
Code enforcement complaints can be entered on-line and complaint status may be searched through the public portal. For assistance can reach the county’s code enforcement officer at 850- 573-1328 or 850-482-9087. Emails may be sent to codeenforce@jacksoncountyfl.com.
For housing grants questions you can call county Housing Grants Coordinator Hunter Potts at 850-718-8142 or 850-482-9083. Emails may be sent to jcgrants@jacksoncountyfl.com. For questions regarding the SHIP or Hurricane Housing Recovery Program you can contact the program administrators through Emerald Coast Regional Council at 850-332-7976.
