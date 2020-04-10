Altha native Terri Keith has joined the Jackson County Extension Service team as its new Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
“Keith will be providing science-based information from the University of Florida to help Jackson County citizens make wise choices about health and wellness, food and nutrition, consumer issues, and money management,” officials said in a press release announcing the hire.
She earned an AA degree from Chipola College before transferring to the University of Florida for her bachelor’s degree in Health Education. After graduating, she spent seven years facilitating and teaching health and safety courses with the American Red Cross.
She started her new Extension job on March 20. Two days later she and many other staffers were sent to work at home as measures were taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It has been a challenge, coming into a new role without the ability to hold classes for the public and unable to go out and meet the community partners she will be working with over time. But Keith says she is doing all she can to connect with people despite that in-person avenue being blocked for now. That outreach includes being a key contributor in the continuing messages about how to protect against COVID-19. But that’s just the beginning. She also has a very wide array of topics to tackle as she gets grounded in the job as a family and consumer advocate and educator.
“It's true that we can‘t see visitors in office and for now we’ve had to eliminate group classes, but we’re definitely still available via phone and email,” Keith said. She can be reached at teri2003@uf.edu, and through the extension website, Facebook and blogs.
This is the link for the district blog: http://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/fcs/ and this is the link for the Family and Consumer Sciences page in Jackson County: www.facebook.com/JacksonCountyFCS.
Her parents, Calhoun County residents Michael and Susan Keith, are glad to have her back home. She was working primarily in Gainesville, Jacksonville and other points in north/ central Florida when she worked for the Red Cross. She’s been home helping her folks recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Michael for a while, and now it’s for the longer haul with the extension job nailed down.
She’s looking forward to hearing from members of the community, and helping find answers to their questions now and in the future.
“It will be great when we can hold classes and meet people face-to-face, but social distancing is an important strategy that is necessary,” Keith said. “When that time comes, I definitely want to meet all the community partners and the people I serve.”
But in the meantime, she says, there are many ways to still connect. “I’m excited to be in this job and working with the community, and hope I can be a resource that people are comfortable reaching out to, in the ways that we can. I’ll try to find the answers to their questions and offer information they can use. Everybody can visit the website to explore all the ways that we can communicate, now and in the future.”
Keith was quoted in the release about her hopes as she begins working with community members and partners to provide educational programs within the county.
“Many in the community are aware of the incredible number of resources available through the UF/IFAS Extension for agriculture and gardening, but I want to make sure they know we’re here for other questions as well,” she stated. “We have information and programs that focus on a wide range of topics such as canning foods, first-time home buyers, and wellness education. My goal is to expand the current programs already in place and identify areas where there is a need for education.”
For questions relating to health and wellness, food and nutrition, money management or buying your first home, contact the Jackson County Extension Office at 850-482-9620 Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonCountyFCS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.