When seeking ways to alleviate our affordable housing crisis, we sometimes have to think outside the box. In this article, we will be doing just that as we delve into the home rental market by taking a look at the globally known company Airbnb, pronounced “ehr-bee-ehn-bee.”
In the title of this article we asked a seemingly simple question: “Can Airbnb solve our affordable housing crisis?” After doing some extensive research, it turns out that the answer to this question is surprisingly more complex than a simple yes or no.
Founded in San Francisco, Airbnb is an online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, primarily homestays or tourism experiences. Since its inception in 2008, Airbnb has grown to be a global leader in the home sharing and vacation rental industry.
Airbnb has capitalized on the internet, harnessing the power of mobile phone apps to make it easy for homeowners or those seeking a place to stay the ability to find the perfect accommodation for them in a matter of minutes. The process is simple: log on to Airbnb.com, type in a location and Airbnb will instantly populate area listings, which can be further narrowed down based on factors such as the number of guests, customer ratings and included amenities.
In this market, Airbnb competes with major hotel chains and other home-sharing sites such as Vrbo, Craigslist, and HomeToGo; however, in recent years, Airbnb has been criticized for supposedly encroaching on the overall housing market of the cities in which it operates. After coming under fire from major metropolitan areas, which assert that Airbnb is further exacerbating housing shortages and increasing housing costs, cities such as New York and San Francisco have passed anti-Airbnb laws.
But what does all of this mean for Jackson County? Airbnb allows homeowners the potential to capitalize on underused assets in an effort to create income-generating properties. Essentially, they can turn a bedroom, home or backyard into a rentable space that can be used instead of just sitting there.
With this being said, Airbnb can provide an economic boost, offering tourists a convenient place to stay while visiting. People who stay in Airbnb’s typically stay twice as long compared to someone staying in a hotel, which means more opportunities for that guest to make use of local businesses. In the U.S. alone, the economic impact of Airbnb is well over $33 billion.
However, problems arise for the overall community when an entire home or apartment is being used for a short-stay Airbnb that could be used as a long-term rental space, as the home may sit unoccupied for long periods of time waiting to be booked. Even though a homeowner can make exponentially more money if they are able to charge a daily rate to guests rather than a monthly rate, this creates a problem for our local renters. In Jackson County alone, we have about 5,000 rental units with a median monthly rent of about $650, which, for many residents, is not an affordable rate. In order to drive the rent prices down, we need more available units on the market.
The challenge of having Airbnb in a community is to find a balance between long-term and short-term rentals. A host, or the person who is the renting out the Airbnb space, makes the decision on how long they would like their home or space to be available for rent.
While most Airbnb’s are rented by the day, Airbnb does have a listing section for extended-stay units that can be rented for at least 28 days up to six months. These listings, while not a long-term solution, do have the potential to expand opportunities for renters in our area allowing them time to seek a permanent housing option or for them to transition to other rental areas.
Conclusion
In response to the initial question posed, the answer is a mixture of yes and no. If Airbnb is used properly, it can be an important step towards solving our housing shortage. Airbnb can alleviate our housing crisis by maximizing the potential of existing homes, allowing residents in the community to offer their home as a short-term (one-to-six months) rental space for our current residents. However, it does not offer a long-term solution to our overall housing problems, such as our need to have more affordable housing units on the market as long-term housing options.
How can you get involved?
One of the biggest barriers to entering the Airbnb market involves the laws surrounding their use in a particular area. Currently, in the city of Marianna and Jackson County, there are not any regulatory barriers that would prohibit a homeowner from using their home or a room in their home as an Airbnb. That being said, if you are going to be making structural additions to your home to accommodate an Airbnb space, you will need to contact your local planning and building departments to see what the required steps to take are.
If you would like to know more about Airbnb or would like to become a host, you can visit airbnb.com. For more information on housing in Jackson County, contact Hunter Potts at 850-482-9083.
