Ever heard of an Earthship? How about a geodesic dome or a yurt? Yes, these are all real things and unless you’re into unconventional or innovative housing ideas you’re most likely unfamiliar with them. A quick search on the internet for more affordable housing options will present a slew of options to choose from, such as these just mentioned, that shy away from conventional home design and living arrangements.
In the next few editions of our housing article series we will cover these ideas and more to see if these unconventional and innovative housing ideas can actually present practical healthy housing solutions in our area or if they are just a pipe dream.
The reason for this study is simple: In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael we find ourselves as a county looking into all of the possible ways that we can help our residents find decent and affordable housing. With that being said one has to take into consideration all of their options. However, finding out whether or not these options can actually be beneficial to our area can sometimes be more of a challenge.
Let’s first take a look at some unconventional housing types that have some sort of proven success rate in developing affordable housing and see whether or not they are actually a good idea for those looking to try something different.
First up is the tiny home. Tiny homes reflect a growing trend towards minimalism and simplifying one’s life. They present a quaint solution to affordable housing as they allow a homeowner to save money in material costs and present a cost savings through energy efficiency.
Tiny homes, while typically recognized as being under 400sq/ft., do not have to be about trying to live in as small a space as possible; rather they are a means for someone to build a home that is within their means that is smaller than the typical home.
In addition to tiny homes there are a few other home types that are potentially more cost effective than traditional home construction. One such home is the A-frame.
An A-frame is an “architectural house or building style featuring steeply-angled sides that usually begin at or near the foundation line, and meet at the top in the shape of the letter A.” Because of their simplistic design homeowners should be able to save time on construction as well as save money in material costs, architectural plans, and energy costs. Avrame USA is one A-frame kit-home manufacturer that sells home kits ranging in price from $8,250 to $98,360.
Next up is the Geodesic dome house, which is made of many triangles to create a spherical structure. This home design dates back to the 1950s and is touted for its energy efficient design, disaster hardiness and relatively low cost to build. Timberline Geodesics, a geodesic home manufacturer, has determined that their homes come in usually at about 10-15 percent lower than a traditional site-built home.
Another unconventional home design is a house built out of repurposed cargo containers. This type of design has been steadily growing in popularity around the world and is noted for its sustainability, strength, and durability. There are even a few container home manufacturers in Florida, one such organization Sundog Structures LLC works with the homeowner to determine the overall feasibility, design and construction process of the home.
These home types are among the most popular for unconventional home designs however there are still many more companies and building materials out on the market that can be utilized.
Other materials include polymer composites, concrete, or even bamboo and if you are interested in these materials you can check out some home building companies online like Galexa, Bartley Homes or Bamboo Living respectively.
In the coming articles we will continue to cover the various types of innovative and unconventional housing ideas that homeowners can potentially employ when trying to seek out a more cost effective housing solution.
It is important to remember that while these home ideas have the potential for cost savings they may not be feasible for everyone. Additionally, there may be restrictions limiting what type of construction you can do in your area. For this reason, when you are going to construct a new home, always be sure to check with your local planning and building departments to see what the required steps to take are.
