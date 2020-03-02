In this article we will cover ADUs as a solution to combat our affordable housing crisis. An ADU or Accessory Dwelling Unit is a unit that is secondary to the primary residence of the homeowner and is commonly referenced as a mother-in-law suite or a granny flat. ADUs can be crafted from scratch as a stand-alone housing unit or can be created from an existing structure such as an extra bedroom, outhouse, barn, shed, or garage. The finished product is a small housing unit that has an area for sleeping, bathing, and eating that is separate from the primary residence.
ADUs offer several benefits to a community; chief among them is their ability to promote affordable housing. An ADU allows homeowners the opportunity to maximize the housing potential of their home as a rental unit. The rental market in Jackson County is tightly constrained with close to 50% of our renters facing some sort of housing cost burden, i.e. spending over 30% of their household income in housing costs (Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau).
ADUs offer a quick housing solution because they give homeowners the opportunity to put more rental units on the market without having to build large-scale apartment complexes or full size homes. Additionally, since ADUs are typically smaller than an apartment or a full size home they should, in theory, rent at a lower cost allowing renters the opportunity for a more affordable housing option.
As a rental unit, the homeowner could have an extra source of income that can decrease their own expenses further reducing their housing costs thereby promoting affordable housing. The homeowner could actually rent out their existing home and live in the ADU themselves.
In addition to rental units, ADUs can also serve as housing for family members. ADUs make great living accommodations for parents or grandparents who are looking to downsize or who may need extra care.
When a homeowner takes in their parents or grandparents it allows them the opportunity to take care of them without having to travel somewhere. This reduces the environmental impact associated with vehicle use and it keeps those family members from having to incur the cost of an assisted living facility. This is also a great way to expand the nuclear family, encouraging multigenerational bonds that can help to strengthen our community and improve the overall quality of life for a family.
Another potential benefit is the cost savings of reduced yearly property taxes. The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners recently passed Ordinance 2020-02 that allows a homeowner to receive a limited reduction in the assessed value of a homestead property following improvements made to provide living quarters for parents or grandparents following notice to the Jackson County Property Appraiser’s Office.
In conclusion, both the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and the city of Marianna promote Accessory Dwelling Units as a way to encourage affordable housing and enrich our communities.
If you are thinking about constructing or converting an existing structure on your property into an ADU, you will need to contact your local planning and building departments to learn about the required steps. Reach Jackson County Community Development at 850-482-9637 and City of Marianna Municipal Development at 850-482-2786.
