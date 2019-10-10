Scratch-off winner Jay Nazarijchuk

Jay Nazarijchuk, right, poses with his daughter and oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters, in Tallahassee.

 COURTESY FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Jay Nazarijchuk, of Mariana, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

A Lottery spokesperson says Nazarijchuk chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.

Nazarijchuk purchased his winning ticket from Buck’s Piggly Wiggly Express, at 18917 Highway 231, in Fountain. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game, launched last year, gives players a chance to win up to $5,000,000. Officials say the overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

