The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 of this year and constitutes more than $2 trillion in economic relief based on the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Within it, a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for assistance to governments was established, and the first round of allocations went to governments in jurisdictions that had populations of 500,000 or more.
Following that distribution, roughly $1.27 billion was left over and states were charged with allocating their share of the money to their local governments that had populations too small to qualify for the original federal distribution.
It is from this pocket that the allocation to counties and their municipalities will be drawn. The county will take a share and oversee the distribution of the funds for qualifying projects submitted by municipalities. The amount allocated to each of those depends on population. Agreements regarding the arrangement are expected to go to the towns sometime this week for possible adoption if they choose to participate.
The money is coming in primarily as reimbursements as expenses are incurred, but 25 percent came in up-front to the county. The first injection came to $1,839,498, a quarter of the total $7,357,992 set aside for the county and municipal governments combined.
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that are incurred due to the public health emergency related to COVID–19. It also stipulates that payments from the fund can only be used to cover costs that were incurred during the period of March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020. A state or local government may use payments from the fund only to cover “previously unbudgeted costs of necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID–19 public health emergency during the covered period.”
The county has laid out some initial plans for the distribution, but it is an evolving document subject to change. County staff stressed this fact as the tentative plans were disclosed.
Under the initial plan, about $1.4 million would be used for technology upgrades, with the lion’s share of that, roughly $1.2 million, dedicated to broadband development “to enable and/or enhance teleworking and long-distance learning capabilities and connectivity.”
Also in the technology line item, the county would spend about $115,000 to buy computers, cables, software, audio/visual equipment and associated materials. These purchases and subscription acquisitions are needed to help essential employees work from home or other remote locations in the event that the pandemic makes such adjustments necessary, and to enhance the county’s ability to conduct teleconferences and achieve social distancing in-house.
The county also wants to buy a sixth ambulance which would be outfitted with certain elements specifically geared to response in pandemic situations, using CARES money at an estimated cost of $250,000. The county proposes calling in six auxiliary workers to man it, at an estimated cost of $153,000 for the half-year of pay that’s possible under CARES funding.
The county would have to decide going forward whether to continue that team after the six months of CARES money ceases for those positions.
The county also wants to buy a ventilator for each of its ambulances, a piece of equipment considered of extreme value in the COVID-19 battle. Those purchases come to an estimated total of $180,000.
Other public safety funding in the tentative plan sets aside $300,000 for the retrofitting of a building that would serve as a secondary county commission board room that would allow sufficient space to conduct board meetings while adhering to social distancing requirements.
The county has also designated $350,000 for possible use in retrofitting a wing of the current Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which is already outfitted with cell-like quarters, to house prisoners that have been deemed positive, are exhibiting symptoms indicative of the virus, or who are awaiting test results.
There’s also $50,000 currently earmarked for enhancing and expanding local pandemic testing services.
The county also puts aside more than a million dollars for economic assistance to farmers, small businesses, larger businesses, local food banks and individuals/families that need emergency help in paying their mortgages, rent, and utilities, having faced economic struggles as a result of the pandemic.
The farmer grants would total no more than $10,000 each, and $350,000 has been put in that line item. The small-business grants (for those with 50 employees or less) would also be capped at $10,000 each, and $300,000 has been put in that line item.
The grants for larger business (those with more than 50 employees) would be capped at $5,000 each, and $800,000 has been set aside in that line item.
The county plan also calls for a $150,000 set-aside to give local food banks grants of up to $20,000 each.
The grants to individuals and families would come from a $425,000 set-aside.
While the funds were not intended to be “revenue replacement” dollars, some of the money can be used “for payroll support for the local employees trying to work through the COVID crisis,” county officials said in explaining justification for helping with such personal expenses.
The county puts aside $2,499,886 in a fund marked for general expenses incurred by the county and participating municipalities that apply for and receive funds to reimburse them for qualifying expenses.
The county's tentative plan also includes an OPS position of six months for a CARES program coordinator, to be paid $20 an hour to serve as a liaison between the county and the municipalities that would be applying for a share of the money.
The county also expects to engage an auditor on an as-needed basis to provide a final review prior to authorization of reimbursements of funds to the municipalities applying for the money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.