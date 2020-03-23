Jackson County staffers are sharing a series of reminders to residents in the coming days about how business must proceed in various departments while the local government’s doors are shut to the general public in an effort to limit the potential for anyone’s exposure to the COVID-19.
The Jackson County Utilities Department provides water and sewer services to residents of Jackson County. While offices are closed, payments can be mailed to 2864 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448, or made over the phone, using a debit or credit card, by calling 850-482-9633, ext. 0.
The Jackson County Community Development office provides services related to planning, building services, code enforcement, GIS mapping, and housing.
Planning applications and forms may be obtained on the county webpage, or mailed upon request. To access the online service, visit www.jacksoncountyfl.net. Select the “Community Development” link for planning and development information, including the County Comprehensive Plan. Many applications are accessible and may be downloaded for convenience. For questions and assistance regarding planning, mapping or to speak to the director, call 850-482-9637.
Several building permit applications are available online, where the status of permitted construction projects can also be checked. The permit number is needed to search for the status of inspections. For additional information in this area, you can call 850-482-9805.
Code enforcement complaints may be entered on-line and complaint status may be searched through the public portal. For assistance you may reach the Code Enforcement Officer at 850-482-9087.
For housing grants questions you may call the Housing Grants Coordinator at 850-482-9083 or email jcgrants@jacksoncountyfl.com. For questions regarding the SHIP or Hurricane Housing Recovery Program, you can call the Emerald Coast Regional Council at 850-332-7976.
