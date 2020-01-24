The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved an additional $2,475,836 for the state of Florida to reimburse Jackson County for the cost of certain emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael, according to a press release from FEMA.
This grant reimburses the county for response and recovery efforts such as search and rescue, evacuation and sheltering, and installing emergency road signs within the county following the October 2018 storm.
This is the completion of an expedited work project that totals nearly $3.8 million.
The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.
Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
