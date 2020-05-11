Elder Dr. Nelson D. Wilson has been the pastor of New Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson County for 18 years. In that time, he has comforted many individuals in his congregation as they mourned the deaths of loved ones.
But COVID-19 left him seeking spiritual comfort himself: Two of his siblings died within 36 hours of each other recently.
They both lived in New Jersey.
"I received a call from Jean, my sister-in-law, from New Jersey, about my brother Jillie being ill. He was short of breath. They did a little treatment, and then sent him home.
"I remember talking to him on the phone, but it hadn’t been diagnosed at that point. We prayed, and I told him to rest and take it easy. A week into it, they rushed him to the hospital. Then I get a call no more than two days later that they had to rush my sister, Lillie, to the hospital. Less than 24 hours later, I received a call that she was dead. Less than 12 hours after that, I received word that my brother had died. Both causes of death were COVID-19.
"It was unbelievable.”
Prayer, Wilson said, is helping him come to grips with the loss of his sister and brother. The local minister is the baby of his family, and now one of just four remaining siblings of the original 14 in the family. Jillie and Lillie were members of the same church, he said, along with his sister-in-law’s father, who died while her husband Jillie was going through his ultimately fatal illness.
As a pastor, Wilson had suspended services at his local church several weeks before his personal COVID-19 tragedies, but he acknowledges he did that more out of respect for recommendations and the fact that his congregation is made up largely of older people, who were identified early on as especially vulnerable, rather than from an abiding certainty that his group was at risk. Looking back, he said, he feels tremendous relief that he took the step.
Today, he worries about others who may have felt like he did earlier on and he hopes that his story can heighten in others a realization that the pandemic poses very real danger, even to those who may not feel at risk.
"If I had something to share, I would say to men and women, boys and girls: If you don’t have to be out, stay at the house. And if you have to go out, at least wear a mask and keep the distance. I don’t go out of the house now without one. I have six in my car.”
“When this happened to my family, I finally got this. This is really real. It was all over the news, before that, but until you find out that someone you love or deal with has it, it really doesn’t hit home, I don’t think.
"When it did hit home for me, I did see things and whole lot different. Yes, it can happen to you. Yes, it can happen to those you love. Please come to accept that. If you do, I think it will be easy to take the precautions and do things to protect yourself and others.
"You have people you dearly love, and someone out there dearly loves every person you encounter. Do what you can to avoid being a risk to somebody’s mother, father, brother, sister.
"I can understand that state of disbelief, because I was there. But I’ve been now on the other side of it, and I know: it’s very serious. The government is opening up so many things and I realize the economic crisis this has created and why that’s happening, but please maintain your safeguards.
"I ignored a great portion of it myself, before, but I hope other people are not in that state of mind. A lot of people might be. They think ‘It ain’t gonna happen to me.’ That’s a real dangerous way to be looking at it.
"Don’t wait until you’ve been touched by it the way I was to open your eyes and see that it’s a serious thing.
"My niece, Debbie, who was living with my sister, wasn’t allowed to spend any time with her mother. It was a devastating thing for her, to feel like her mother was having to face this by herself. The police had to just about threaten her not to come back to the hospital. I believe they did the right thing, but what a terrible thing it was.”
Wilson said he will keep the doors closed at New Liberty until further notice.
"I know churches are allowed, but I would never put people’s lives at risk. I’m glad we made that decision, and we won’t be meeting together until we feel good about congregation. We’re communicating and fellowshipping in different ways right now and that’s a good thing."
Wilson, 61, said he’s trying to make sure he and his remaining siblings get even closer as the deal with their loss together. He has a brother in Tampa, a sister in Durham, North Carolina, and a sister in Jackson County.
"To lose two siblings in less than 36 hours, boy, that’s tough. My faith is in God, and it is strong, but that’s a level of loss that makes me pay closer attention to life itself.
"We have to draw closer, but we can do that talking on the phone, and sending each other mail. It doesn’t have to be physical contact.
"I had to eulogize two siblings by way of technologies. We had a conference Zoom line. My hands were tied as to doing things another way. And that was the best thing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.