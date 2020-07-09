The NAACP will host a political forum via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, for Jackson County Superintendent of Schools candidates Steve R. Benton, Gerald F. Brockner, Dallas E. Ellis and Larry H. Moore.

The Zoom meeting ID is: 857 4109 1214, and the password is: 263232. Forum questions are accepted at jackson_naacp@outlook.com through Friday, July 10, for possible inclusion in the forum.

On Saturday, July 11, the Jackson County Youth Council of NAACP is hosting Part 2 of its Justice Now Forum for candidates seeking office as Jackson County Sheriff and the Circuit 14 state attorney. It begins at 7 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 856 2830 3004, and the password is 630968.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a forum for the candidates in all local political races. The forum talks begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds at Citizens Lodge, 4574 Lodge Drive, in Marianna. At this event, candidates will be given three minutes to s peak. The forum grounds open at 5 p.m., and all candidates have been given the opportunity to set up an information booth along the track area and hand out materials there from 5 p.m. until the start of the forum, and after it until 9 p.m.

