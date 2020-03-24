Jackson County Property Appraiser, Rebecca Morris-Haid, announced Tuesday that, effective March 23 and until further notice, the Jackson County Property Appraisers’ office is closed for public access.
The move is in response to the COVID-19 virus as a preventative measure to limit the potential spread.
“We are following the recommendations of the Florida Department of Health and Board of County Commissioners,” Haid said in a press release.
“After working last week with limited access to customers, I feel that it is necessary to close for the safety of our customers as well as my employees. At the same time, we will be working hard behind the scenes to get the 2020 tax roll ready for submission to the Department of Revenue. We will be answering the phones and emails from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have concerns or question, please call the office at 850-482-9646 or email us at our new email address admin@jcpafl.org."
As a reminder, the April 1 deadline for the Tangible Personal Property Returns can be extended with a written request through email or fax. Call the office for information concerning the Tangible Personal Property returns extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.