Thanks to a grant secured by the Panhandle Library Access Network, the Jackson County Public Library System is now able to provide Playaway Launchpads for check-out by patrons.
Launchpads are pre-loaded tablets with learning apps, videos, games and more for hours of interactive learning and play for children ages 3-5. The games, challenges and learning tools help children learn about a wide variety of subjects while developing foundational skills needed throughout preschool and kindergarten. There’s no download time and no need for Wi-Fi access. Simply turn on a device, anytime, anywhere.
You can also search the library’s online catalog for "Playaway." The tablets are now available for curbside checkout. Patrons may check out one Launchpad at a time, and they are due back in three weeks. Reserve your first Launchpad now by filling out the curbside pickup form on the library system’s website, www.jcplfl.org.
