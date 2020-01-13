Kyle Carey’s unique trans-Atlantic fusion of music includes influences of the “American Folk Anthology,” the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill, and the traditional music of Ireland, Cape Breton and Scotland.
The results are described by Jeremy Searle of “R2” magazine: “Kyle Carey is, quite simply, a delight. Drawing from both the American and British folk traditions, her songs, including some very fine originals, are beautifully crafted and performed. She’s assured, confident, charming and irresistible.”
Carey’s debut album “Monongah” rose to number eight on the Folk DJ charts, landing on a number of “Best of 2011” lists by year’s end.
Her sophomore release “North Star,” recorded in Scotland, released in the fall of 2014, charting at no. 45 in the top 200 CDs of 2014 compiled by Folk DJs nationwide.
Her fan-funded third album “The Art of Forgetting” was released in early 2018 on the World Music Network’s Riverboat Records label, landing on PopMatters’ “20 Best Folk Albums of 2018” list by year’s end.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit kyleannecarey.com or jcplfl.org.
