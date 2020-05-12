When restrictions on large gatherings are lifted, school officials say traditional graduation ceremonies will be organized for each school. In the meantime, drive-through diploma presentations have been scheduled and will observe social distancing guidelines. A livestream will be made available for each school.
Drive-through diploma presentations
Monday, May 18 – 9 a.m., Jackson Alternative School
Monday, May 18 – 10:30 a.m., Adult Education
Monday, May 18 – 3:30 p.m., Sneads High School
Tuesday, May 19 – 1 p.m., Graceville High School
Tuesday, May 19 – 3:30 p.m., Cottondale High School
Thursday, May 21 – 9 a.m., Hope School
Thursday, May 21 – 1 p.m., Malone School
Thursday, May 21 – 3:30 p.m., Marianna High School
One car per graduate is allowed and the driver must be a parent or guardian. Only the graduate will exit the car for the presentation and a photograph taken by school officials. Parents are welcome to take pictures from inside the vehicle.
Graduates (and parents) need to leave the premises after the diploma is received.
Additional and/or school-specific instructions will be provided to seniors prior to the event.
For additional information, contact the school principal or senior sponsor or contact Superintendent Larry Moore, at 850-482-1200, ext. 210. And pick up a copy of the May 16 Floridan for our annual salute to graduates.
