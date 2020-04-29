The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County has announced a new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 14 as of mid-morning Wednesday. The individual is a 38 year old male resident of Jackson County and is isolated at home. An investigation is ongoing and contact tracing is being conducted as the Florida Department of Health continues to work closely with patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing where appropriate.
Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer states, "Social distancing remains our best weapon against the spread of COVID-19. As we begin planning to re-open businesses, we must remain diligent in following CDC guidelines for keeping a safe distance from others, frequently washing our hands, and wearing face coverings when in public. Additionally, anyone who feels sick must remain at home and take all steps to protect themselves and others from this virus. The DOH-Jackson team is working closely with healthcare partners to ensure those with symptoms receive appropriate treatment and testing.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty. Clean and disinfect frequently- touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
