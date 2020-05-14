On Monday, May 11, Jackson County began a phased approach to reopening county offices.
The offices that reopened to public access on that day were the recycling office on Wiley Drive in Marianna; the Emergency Operations Center on Panhandle Road, which houses Emergency Management, Road and Bridge and Fire Rescue administrative offices; and the county administration office on south Madison Street, which houses Human Resources, IT, Facilities, Purchasing, and Utilities departments.
County staff encourages the public to continue accessing county services via internet, phone, or email and to maintain social distancing protocols when in the now-open offices. The public may be asked to set appointments with staff to assist with controlling the flow of traffic and the number of people in each office.
The Veterans Services office, Community Development, and the Tourist Development Council will continue to have limited public access and will be operating on an appointment only basis for the time being. The Jackson County jail and county libraries will remain closed to public access until further notice.
Jackson County Constitutional offices are also addressing reopening procedures at this time. The following offices have provided information about their current status:
Supervisor of Elections: Open to the public. To ensure social distancing measures are met, two to four individuals will be permitted in the office at a time.
Property Appraiser: Open to the public. To ensure social distancing measures are met, two individuals will be permitted in the office at a time. Masks are encouraged for the health and safety of staff and customers. Call 850-482-9646 before visiting the office so that staff can acquire information to prepare for transactions.
Clerk of Court: Open to the public. Customers are asked to use the east or south entrance of the clerk’s office to ensure transactions take place in the offices utilizing staff screens.
Tax Collector: Open to the public. Customers are asked to bring their personal facial covering or mask when visiting the office in the courthouse or the driver’s license offices and to ensure social distancing measures are met, four individuals are allowed in the lobby at a time. The west entrance of the courthouse is used for walk-in customers. The north entrance is closed at this time as it is being used as a call center and mail distribution center. Concealed-weapon permits are being issued at this time and the driving tests are being given by appointment only.
