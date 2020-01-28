Jackson County school system administrators and school board members gathered to name and honor 2021 Teacher of the Year Kerrianne Edwards and several others Monday night in an annual ceremony recognizing exemplary educators and others who have a positive impact on students.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year for 2020 was Elligrace Jackson of Golson Elementary School. School-Related Employee of the Year was computer network manager Elizabeth Walden, who works in the district office.
Outstanding Principal of the Year was Lawrence Pender and Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year was Tim Baggett, both from Grand Ridge School.
Teacher of the Year is a year ahead, for 2021, to match the state’s Teacher of the Year schedule so that Jackson County’s honoree for this school year can compete for the state title. All other local employee recognitions made Monday were for 2020. The event was held at the Marianna High School auditorium.
Edwards will receive a $950 award as the Teacher of the Year, plus the $125 that each nominee in her category will receive. The other nominees were Reid Brockettt of Cottondale Elementary, Elijah McKinnie of Cottondale High, Sumi Hanstine of Golson Elementary, Miranda Jordan of Graceville Elementary, Cynthia Granklin of Graceville High, Deborah Dolan of Grand Ridge School, Paige Cavanaugh of Hope School, Trevor Mayo of Jackson Alternative School, Robbie Sims of the Jackson County Early Childhood Center, Chuck Nolen of Jackson County School at Sunland, Beth King of Malone School (elementary), Kacee Floyd of Malone School (high school), Tony Watkins of Marianna High, Kayla Wilson of Marianna Middle, Robin Calloway of Riverside Elementary, and Ashley Pavuk of Sneads High.
Jackson will receive a $250 award. Walden will receive $250, plus the $65 that all nominees in her category will receive. Pender will receive $600 and Baggett will receive $300.
