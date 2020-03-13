Jackson County school officials announced Friday that public schools will be closed next week.
On a Friday afternoon conference call, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran directed all school districts in the state, including the Jackson County School District, to shut down instructional services, programs and extra-curricular activities March 16-20, the week prior to spring break, which is scheduled for March 23-27.
The District’s announcement said teachers and school staff should not report to schools at this time.
Officials say the Florida Department of Education has decided to delay testing that was scheduled to begin the first week of April for two weeks.
“Plans are being made to provide breakfast and lunch feeding at sites as we do for summer feeding,” a District social media post reads. “More information will be coming on this as plans are finalized.”
As of Friday’s announcement, school in Jackson County is scheduled to resume Monday, March 30.
UPDATE:
Chipola College announced Friday it will be closed to students and employees March 16-30.
"This decision was made in accordance with a directive received at 5 p.m. CST on Friday, March 13, from the Governor and the Education Commissioner to close all Florida K-12 Schools." the announcement read.
Chipola College classes will resume Monday, March 30. A decision as to whether classes will meet face-to-face or online, will be made at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.