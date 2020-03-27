Jackson County school officials recently announced a new feeding schedule, which begins Monday, March 30:
-Monday, March 30 – Curbside “grab and go,” two days’ worth of meals.
-Wednesday, April 1 – Curbside “grab and go” and bus delivery, seven days’ worth of meals.
-Wednesday April 6 – Curbside “grab and go” and bus delivery, seven days’ worth of meals.
“Grab and go” school locations are the same as those used March 16-20: Sneads Elementary School, Grand Ridge School, Malone School, Graceville Elementary School, Golson Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Marianna Middle School and Cottondale Elementary School.
School officials say that limiting the number of days for meals distribution will lessen the amount of contact and exposure for both employees and families.
All children 18 and under, or individuals with disabilities 21 and under, are eligible to receive a meal. The child must be present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.