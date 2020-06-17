Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore on Wednesday announced new measures being taken to limit the spread of disease ahead of students returning to class on Aug. 10.
“I want to share some information with you about what we are doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases on our campuses,” Moore said. “I appreciate the great work our local Health Department officials are doing and the support and cooperation they have provided to our schools.”
“The goal moving forward will continue to be to provide the safest learning and working environment possible for everyone while at school,” he said, adding that the following practices and procedures are being implemented:
• Temperature checks for staff and students upon entering buildings
• Approved cloth face masks are encouraged, particularly on buses and during class changes
• Increased signage posted displaying precautions that should be taken to reduce the spread of contagious diseases
• Handwashing, early morning, mid-day and early afternoon
• Buses sanitized after each route
• Some breakfast and/or lunch meals served in classrooms
• Social distancing expected where feasible
• Increased cleaning of schools and frequently touched surfaces
• Students with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or other symptoms will be isolated, and parents notified (students displaying symptoms should stay home)
• Campuses closed for lunch
• Visitors on campus limited
• Parent/teacher meetings conducted virtually
• Parents and students will have option of enrolling in virtual education (minimum one-semester commitment required)
Moore concluded Wednesday’s announcement by asking parents to complete a parent survey that will be posted on the Jackson County School Board webpage, www.jcsb.org, the District's Facebook page, and sent via Focus Messenger. The information, Moore said, will help with planning for students’ return to campus.
