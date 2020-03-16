With local schools being closed this week as a precaution related to the COVID-19 outbreak, breakfast and lunch are being provided for local school children March 16-20.
The meals offered curbside/drive-through each of those days between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., at the following schools:
Sneads Elementary School, Grand Ridge School, Malone School, Graceville Elementary School, Golson Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Marianna Middle School, and Cottondale Elementary School.
Parents should report to the normal car rider pick-up area at the respective schools.
In addition to the curbside/drive through service each day, breakfast and lunch meals are being delivered to homes by school bus on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19.
School officials noted that federal guidelines do not allow for meals to be provided during the week of Spring Break (March 23-27).
Officials also advised that, during this temporary school closing, meals will not be packaged using food allergy considerations. Parents and guardians are responsible for monitoring any food allergy requirements, officials said.
National School Lunch Program regulations require the child to be present to receive a meal. Authorities said it is important to note that children do not have to be of school age or attend school to receive a meal. All children 18 years of age and younger may receive a meal, along with any special needs students 21 years of age and younger.
