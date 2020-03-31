Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has announced the continued closure of all Florida schools, and their extra-curricular activities and events, through May 1.
In Jackson County, meal services will continue during the closure, with curbside pick-up and bus-route delivery provided each Wednesday, starting this week.
“Our teachers and staff members returned to a work schedule today and will be contacting their students and parents this week to provide educational materials and support to our families,” Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore said in a statement.
“Educational services will continue throughout this school closure period,” Moore said.
“These are definitely unprecedented times for everyone and I am proud of the commitment shown by our community, and especially our employees, to make it through this challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.