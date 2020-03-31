Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has announced the continued closure of all Florida schools, and their extra-curricular activities and events, through May 1.

In Jackson County, meal services will continue during the closure, with curbside pick-up and bus-route delivery provided each Wednesday, starting this week.

“Our teachers and staff members returned to a work schedule today and will be contacting their students and parents this week to provide educational materials and support to our families,” Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore said in a statement.

“Educational services will continue throughout this school closure period,” Moore said.

“These are definitely unprecedented times for everyone and I am proud of the commitment shown by our community, and especially our employees, to make it through this challenge.”

