Jackson County households have an upcoming opportunity to get rid of certain hazardous wastes with no charge for their disposal. Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day is set for Saturday March 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The eligible wastes must be brought to the Jackson County Recycling Facility at 3530 Wiley Drive in Marianna. Examples of eligible household wastes include pesticides, engine degreasers, stale gasoline, paint and paint thinners, batteries, solvents, antifreeze, insecticides, used oil, brake fluid, and pool chemicals. White goods and electronics will also be accepted, along with computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, scanners and televisions.
Those brining materials are cautioned to follow the manufacturer’s handling instructions when handing and transporting them to the collection sites. Do not mix chemicals or let skin contact them.
Certain wastes will also be accepted at a reduced rate from small businesses, schools, growers and others recognized as “conditionally-exempt small quantity generators.” Call the recycling office at 718-0437 or Utilities Director Rett Daniels at 718-5210 for more information about that or other aspects of the program if you are in doubt as to whether the materials you wish to bring are eligible.
Some materials that are not deemed eligible include gas cylinders and explosives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.