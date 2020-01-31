Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday settled one dispute out of court and took action in another matter that could help the board avoid another legal battle.
First, the county settled its lawsuit against Safety First, avoiding courtroom litigation in the suit the government had filed against that company in an effort to recoup the value of an ambulance that was left unusable for its intended purpose.
The company had been hired by the county at a cost of $90,000 to re-mount an ambulance box in county inventory with a newly acquired chassis – that’s the truck that supports and carries the box inside which the crew does its life-saving work. The re-mount was a plan that could have resulted in the county getting more life out of a box that had been previously paired with a truck nearing the end of its useful life.
The company, as part of that contract, was also tasked with working on the suspensions system. Safety First did that suspension work, but hired a subcontractor to handle the remount.
And that’s where things went wrong.
The box was disassembled by that subcontractor and left in pieces like a jigsaw puzzle, the county asserted, and maintained that the main contractor should ultimately be held responsible. When Safety First presented its first invoice to the county, a bill of roughly $15,000 for the suspension job, the county refused to pay and filed a lawsuit against that company seeking some return-of-value for the box.
The county is now using the ambulance chassis for some other purpose, in the road and bridge department, but asserted that its value as an ambulance was lost and should be compensated. The interior of the box remains in pieces.
In the settlement reached Tuesday, Safety First will pay the county $10,000 and will not be paid anything for the suspension work it did. The $10,000 will be paid in five $600 installments, with a lump sum of $7,000 finishing it off after those are paid.
Board attorney Michelle Jordan said the settlement was a wiser choice than pursuing the lawsuit in court because she was convinced that it would have necessitated a full trial involving the cost of expert witnesses and other expenses that could outweigh the county’s potential benefit.
Complicating the matter, she said, was the fact that the job was under contact during the time that Hurricane Michael came through, and that the county would also likely have to spend money trying to prove that the storm, other that some minor surface damage, was not responsible for the condition of the box.
The dispute has been under discussion by the board more than a year.
The county had withheld payment of the invoice on the recommendation of Jordan and Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner. In a memo to the board back in February of 2019, Brunner had explained the situation as he saw it.
“The value of the county’s loss of the equipment is the whole ambulance,” he wrote.
County staff, he said had tried to salvage the situation. He said they “searched for a company, including Frazer, who originally manufactured the ambulance, and no one will pick up on the project that was originally started by Safety First, due to the interior being stripped down to its wiring,” he said. He added that one company did give a quote on the phone, based on pictures showing the state of the ambulance, offering to do the work for $125,000. But that number, coupled with the cost of shipping the piece, would come to roughly the cost of a brand new ambulance, Brunner said, about $185,000.
Jordan had advised the board to determine the value of the unfinished work, compare that to the invoice total, and determine what to do next in terms of payment or seeking its own recourse for the loss.
“Safety First is entitled to be paid for the work contracted for and completed, but the county is entitled to a setoff against that for the value of what he didn’t complete that had to be performed by others, or in this case, made the whole project obsolete,” Jordan wrote. “That could be a wash, or he could owe the county money at the end of the day,” she’d pointed out. “I wouldn’t recommend paying the invoice until you know the value of what he didn’t complete or the value of the county’s loss of the equipment.”
Having decided to settle the case during an executive session at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the board then formalized the action with a vote in the open special session that immediately followed.
