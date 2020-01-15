Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to file a lawsuit in order to get an audit of Jackson County Development Council’s finances. The board took that action on a motion from Commissioner Jim Peacock.
A few weeks ago, the board directed county staff to ask the Florida Auditor General (AG) to do such an audit, but learned Tuesday that the AG’s office has a committee that must vote on whether to take up a matter requested in this fashion. Daniels said she was advised that the committee is not expected to meet again until December of 2020.
On that news, Peacock said he thought it was time for the county to go forward on its own, in court, with a suit that constitutes a “demand for an accounting,” from JCDC.
