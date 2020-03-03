Jackson County government officials on Tuesday announced the start of a county-wide survey in partnership with Lit Communities to assess residential and business demand for a fiber optic network.
“Businesses and homes in Jackson County have long struggled with inadequate internet connectivity in addition to unreliable speeds and service,” county officials stated in a press release about the initiative.
The survey was made available online starting Tuesday to all county residents and businesses. It asks questions about the respondent's current service, price, speed and reliability as well as what types of services they would like to see offered through a network. Information will also be distributed soon via mail. The county will then look to take the next steps to design, engineer and construct in those areas where the strongest demand is expressed.
To take the survey, visit http://www.jacksoncountyfl.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Government-Official/Jackson-County-Board-of-County-Commissioners-244162076279187/.
Jackson County officials and executives at Lit Communities have worked for the past eight months to create a financial plan and model for this venture, the press release stated.
“In addition to providing all residents of Jackson County with ultra-fast and reliable internet, the towns and cities within the county will also benefit from the ability to use the network for Smart City applications in order to improve transportation and public safety,” it continued. “The presence of fiber would have a significant impact on the County’s economic development, and improve the property values of those connected to the Jackson Connect network.
Lit Communities is a consulting and infrastructure development company.
