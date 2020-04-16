Jackson County Commissioners met in a special virtual session on Thursday via Zoom, and in it suspended all public hearings until the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis is lifted or modified in a way that would allow in-person hearings to occur.
At the center of the matter, but not its lone focus, was a pending public hearing on a proposed new Family Dollar store. The hearing had been rescheduled once before. Ultimately commissioners decided to delay it again until at least April 30, since the governor’s order will expire at that time unless it is extended.
In a previous virtual meeting of the board, discussion revolved around the difficulties presented in holding public hearings virtually. One big issue was whether each speaker, including those only voicing opinion, must be put under oath, or whether that oath-taking should only be required of those presenting factual evidence.
The case for putting all under oath was to ensure that the party for which the public hearing was held would be able to respond to each commenting party at the hearing, but some commissioners did not agree that swearing-in should be required for all who speak, particularly those who might simply be stating opinion.
Swearing parties has not been a typical part of the procedure in live meetings, where all parties can see each other face-to-face and respond as statements are made.
In the case where a development order is being sought to build a new Family Dollar store, the potential site off Caverns Road is in a location where a nearby property owner objects to its location there.
The board may again consider Jordan’s proposed ordinance that could govern public hearings in the future, possibly taking that up on April 28, in the next regularly scheduled 6 p.m. virtual meeting of the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.