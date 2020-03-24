Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announced that, as of Monday, March 23, all Jackson County Tax Collector lobbies will be closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.
The lobby closure includes driver license and branch offices.
“After limiting the number of customers in the office a few days, I feel it is in Jackson County’s best interest that we protect our customers and staff by this closure,” Murdock said. “Thank you for your understanding.”
“My staff and I will continue to serve you through our online services, drop boxes, mail services and by phone at 850-482-9653.”
Call 850-482-9602 for driver license information and for additional information, visit www.jacksoncountytaxcollector.com.
