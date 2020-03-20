In following closely with the decision made today by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to close all county offices, effective Wednesday, March 18, all Jackson County Tax Collector Office lobby locations started limiting the number of customers inside the office until further notice.
For the safety of your family and staff, Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock says staff will only allow those involved in transactions to come inside the lobby. This includes the courthouse office, Sneads and Graceville branches, and the driver license office. The west entrance of the courthouse will be the only entry used and hours will be changed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow sanitizing and cleaning.
At the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, FLDHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes has executed an Emergency Order extending Florida driver licenses (including commercial driver licenses) and identification cards that will expire between March 16 and April 15 by 30 days and waives related delinquent renewal fees during the extension period.
Floridians traveling out of state are advised to print the order and carry it with their driver license. A copy is available on the Department’s website.
As of Monday, due to the close physical contact, Murdock’s office has suspended walk-in driving tests and initial concealed weapon applications for the next two weeks. After that the situation will be reevaluated.
Options available for Tax Collector services
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 and other viruses, you can avoid the line at the Tax Collector’s office to renew license plates and make property tax payments.
At www.jacksoncountytaxcollector.com, you may pay your property taxes with a credit card for a convenience fee of 2.5% of the tax amount due or a flat $2.00 charge for ACH or E-check payment.
Also on the website is a link to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle tag renewal site, www.GoRenew.com.
Added more recently is the mobile application, MyFlorida, which offers customers a means to renew motor vehicle and vessel registrations using their smart phone or tablet. The purpose of this application is to provide individuals registered in the state of Florida the convenience to renew their motor vehicle and vessel registrations, through a free messenger app, via ITunes, Google Play or App Store.
By choosing to use the app, you will pay a processing fee of $4 for transactions paid by credit card, or $3.75 for transactions paid by ACH, and up to five vehicles or vessels can be renewed at once with only one processing fee. We also have drop boxes at each of the locations and you can also mail in your payment. Please make checks payable to JCTC (Jackson County Tax Collector) and mail to P.O. Box 697, Marianna, FL 32446.
Call 850-482-9653 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.