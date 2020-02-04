Jackson County’s 2021 Teacher of the Year has been surrounded by some of the youngest kids on campus for most of her 28 years as an educator.
Subtracting her three years as a librarian at Chattahoochee Elementary School, and before that as a second-grade teacher and K-3 teacher there, Kerrianne Edwards is just a few years shy of a quarter-century with first-graders in the school she attended herself as a little one.
And she found a very familiar face across the way when she landed her job at Sneads Elementary School and moved into her classroom. Directly across from her was her own first-grade teacher, Sherry Faircloth. She’d taught first grade for 47 years by the time Edwards returned to teach alongside her – Faircloth had also been the first-grade teacher for Edwards’ son, Hunter.
She proved to be an excellent mentor to Edwards in their new roles as colleagues.
“She shared all of her knowledge about open court (a phonics-based reading system), tricks about time management and instilled in me the wisdom I needed to teach first grade successfully,” Edwards said. “It was very meaningful to me, to have her right there.”
Edwards said mentorship has been an important part of her growth as an educator from the beginning – it started at home.
Her father, Ed Hester, and her mother, Lillian Hester, were both teachers. Her dad would play a pivotal role in keeping her in the profession.
She said her first day with 28 second-graders “as big as me” in Chattahoochee’s pod-system school with no walls between classrooms was a rough one. When it ended, she told her principal, Corbin Scott, that she wouldn’t be back.
Scott picked up the phone and called her dad.
The two former colleagues had also been friends for years, and Scott was concerned for his newest hire. Plus, there was that group of second-graders potentially left without a teacher.
Hester wouldn’t let his 22-year-old daughter give up. He stressed upon her the importance of fulfilling the contract she’d signed. He drove her to school every ensuing day of her first year.
By the end of Christmas break, Edwards had gained enough confidence to realize she could do this for a living. She said her fellow teachers at Chattahoochee helped make that difference, always encouraging, always sharing what they had learned in their lifetimes as educators.
From those rocky first days of 1992, she would go on to be named Teacher of the Year at Chattahoochee Elementary in 2000.
She also had one three-year stint as Chattahoochee’s school librarian, but Edwards realized she missed the classroom too much. That’s when she applied for a classroom opening at her elementary alma mater in Sneads. And she’s never looked back.
The rooms she went to classes in are still there. She can open a door to find a friendly fellow teacher on the other side with words of encouragement or advice. And that door swings both ways.
She’s come a long way from that first day of doubt. Now she is an ear for rookies, and a key contributor as one of the two teachers that make up her school’s grade-level leadership team.
Her mother, Lillianne Hester, herself a teacher for more than 20 years, had a chance to watch the raw footage that had been shot in her daughter’s classroom for inclusion in a video that was to be submitted for her Teacher of the Year nomination materials. She also helped put the video together.
“She watched me teach for an hour; she’d never seen me teach. She watched with tears in her eyes. She was really impressed and excited: ‘You’re a great teacher!’ she told me. That meant the world to me and it’s something I’ll treasure forever.”
As another school year continues at SES, Edwards said she considers herself fortunate to find herself there surrounded by supportive colleagues, administrators and staff members.
“Sneads Elementary is great about letting us talk together across grade levels and within grade levels,” she explained. “Starting with (then-principal) Cheryl McDaniel, who hired me, and all the way through my years there, we’ve had that. It’s almost like the teachers are a well-oiled machine.
“We’ve been fortunate that they haven’t tried to fix things that aren’t broken, Edwards continued.
“They value our opinions, they come and watch and know what we’re doing. I think it goes very far back, this culture. It’s what I found when I got here and it’s an environment that supports our striving to meet great expectations, striving to do what’s best for every student every day.
“I was very shocked, to say the least, to be named Teacher of the Year. I’ve worked with a lot of those people nominated, and they’re unbelievably gifted teachers. We have the most rewarding jobs and I’m grateful to know and work with them for our children.”
