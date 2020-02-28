At a special meeting on Tuesday, Jackson County Commissioners abandoned their practice of replacing the local government’s general fleet of cars, trucks and SUVs in a piecemeal fashion.
They’ve selected the company Enterprise to finance and manage a scheduled purchase-and-sell program to update the fleet on a regular basis. The first 15 vehicles to be purchased, all Fords, will be bought at an interest rate of 4.8 percent, which also incorporates a fee going to the company for its management of the vehicles going forward.
The company will monitor a web-based online dashboard that records an array of data about each vehicle purchased in the plan, including its maintenance schedule and many particulars regarding its wear and tear.
The hope is that the additional layer of management for those vehicles will lead to a longer life for them and/or the assurance that they’re cycled out at the best time in order to get the best price for them on resale as they’re destined to leave the fleet.
The board will finance the purchase of the vehicles at $97,128 a year over a period of five years, with interest included, through the Enterprise Fleet Management Program. That comes to $485,640 over five years.
The county is building extra dollars into the line item expense, though, for a total of $150,000 a year set aside or budgeting purposes. The board is dedicating dollars to account for any unforeseen vehicle-related expenses not covered in the Enterprise management deal, and in the hopes of bankrolling the purchase of additional vehicles down the line through the program.
Although the business is a “sister” company to Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, it acts as a separate entity in this kind of deal. It will involve new cars that are ordered from manufacturers and delivered to local dealers for the county. The dealers will get a fee as the go-between, likely on an average of $300 per vehicle, depending on their prices, according to Keith Sidwell, the Enterprise representative that presented the proposal Tuesday. The dealer fees were figured into the bottom-line price.
In budgeting for the plan, commissioners voted to dedicate a total of $750,000 the line item over the term. It is there if needed for any emergency or incidental vehicle replacements that are required beyond those 15 vehicles, “as well as to ensure that there’s necessary capital on hand to pursue the purchase of used vehicles if needed in agreements with local counties, the Department of Management Services and/or local auctions,” according to the written summary prepared by county staff. The summary also noted that the additional set-aside “would allow a significant number of problem vehicles to be replaced annually in addition to the 15 new vehicles purchased, ensuring the largest number of vehicles can be refreshed each year.”
The first year’s funding was already built in to the budget, as staff had anticipated and allowed dollars for needed new vehicles as the 2019-20 budget year was being ironed out.
As for the financing in the ensuing years, the county could tap into what is expected to be a $600,000 annual bump in ad valorem taxes anticipated from the establishment of two large solar farms planned by Gulf Power, staff told the board. Although that source was proposed as one possible source, commissioners declined to formally earmark that projected increase for the purpose at this time.
Under the proposal adopted Tuesday, the county will purchase:
-One Ford Escape SUV and one Ford Explorer SUV for general use for travel by county officials, and for loan to various departments as need. The Explorer, at $32,794, will replace a 2004 Mercury Marquis being used for the purpose, a vehicle which is slated for movement into surplus for sale. The Escape, at $26,938, is an addition for its purpose, not replacing anything in the fleet.
-Eight extended cab F150 trucks to either replace existing vehicles that are aging out of service, or to outfit departments that need but don’t have such vehicles.
Those eight will be purchased at $27,344 each, together totaling $218,753.
One of the extended cab vehicles will replace the 2005 Dodge Dakota being used by the code enforcement officer. His Dakota, with 133,000 miles, will be turned over to the facilities department, to replace a 2002 F150 in use there.
Another of the F150 extended cabs will go to the county’s building official. To replace a 2013 F1500 that has 116,201 miles logged and will be shifted to the road and bridge department.
Four of the extended cabs F150s will go to the county’s new mowing department, as new assets of the fleet not replacing an existing vehicle.
Two of the extended cab F150s will go to animal control to replace a 2014 F150 with 214,718 miles on it, and a 2008 F250 with 209,008 miles on it. Those are to be passed down to the road and bridge department.
-The Public Works department is slated to get a new extended cab F250 work truck, as a new asset, not as a replacement for another vehicle. It comes at a cost of $36,936.
-Road and Bridge will get a crew cab F150 4x4, at a cost of $31,752, to replace the vehicle driving by its Public Transportation Director, replacing the 2017 F250 he now drives. The mileage on that vehicle was not included in the package presented Tuesday, and the exact plan for its future use or surplus to auction was not indicated.
-The Fire Rescue chief is also slated to get a crew cab F150 crew cab 4x4, to replace the 2016 Ford Explorer he’s now driving, having logged 84,137miles. That vehicle will be passed to the fire marshal, who is currently driving a 2004 F150.
-The Agriculture Extension Agent is slated to get a crew cab F150 4x4 to replace an F150 that has 177,436 miles on it, and that one will go to the Jackson County jail’s fleet.
-The Public Works Director is scheduled to receive a crew cab F150 4x4 to replace the 2007 Tundra he drives, a vehicle now showing 166,123 miles and which will be passed to the agriculture center staff.
