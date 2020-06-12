Jackson County Commissioners this week agreed to explore how much it would cost to hire a scuba team to dive down and pick up glass bottles, rafts and other debris that untidy visitors have left behind to sink to the bottom of Spring Creek and the Chipola River this season, in the area that runs from Spring Creek at U.S. 90, down to half-mile past the landing on Magnolia Road, where many depart the water after a trip down the stretch.
Once pricing is obtained, the board will decide whether the expense is affordable.
Public Works Director Rett Daniels brought the request for permission to seek proposals, saying he also wants to look at ways to fund an in-depth clean-up of that area each year after the summer fun is done.
That effort, combined with strict enforcement of county ordinances that prohibit leaving such debris in the waterway, could help solve the ongoing litter problem there, Daniels said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.