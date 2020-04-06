Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen on Monday issued a second plea to local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the "stay-at-home" imperative that has been made necessary because of the deadly, globally spreading virus.
A few weeks ago, she’d asked all to participate in a survey that could help document the local loss and, in turn, potentially help local leaders justify the need for recovery dollars that might be sought in the aftermath of the crisis.
But not yet 30 entities have yet responded. And 30 is the magic number. Once that many have plugged in their information, a report on the local survey results will be generated and given to TDC. And that report could be a key to unlocking recovery dollars. Without 30 participating, the report will not happen.
“I urge each of you to take the survey and help us track the impact of COVID-19 on tourism in Jackson County,” Andreasen said in a follow-up press release this week. “The survey is confidential and we will not receive individual responses. Here is the survey link: htps://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5511823/COVID-19-Impact.”
“We are also encouraging stakeholders and businesses in Jackson County to participate in the Department of Economic Opportunity Business Damage Assessment Survey,” she continued. “This survey can be found here: https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments.”
Andreasen also shared information about resources and training options made available by VISIT FLORIDA to partners during this crisis. “ I encourage you to take advantage of any additional training or free research available during this time,” the release stated. “While the situation is not ideal, it is a great time to look at your marketing and strategic plans and make changes to help once normal daily operations resume. Jackson County TDC is here to help. Please reach out to us with any questions, concerns, or needs,” she continued. VISIT FLORIDA resources, with access at no cost, were listed in comments from VISITFLORIDA.org that Andreasen included in her release.
“We’ve unlocked select sections of VISITFLORIDA.org that are typically restricted to VISIT FLORIDA Marketing Partners,” the organization stated. “Now through June 30, 2020 you will be able to access these additional resources at no cost,” VISIT FLORIDA advised: Learning Library: Browse a variety of recorded webinars featuring but not limited to marketing techniques, best practices and industry trends. Research: Access data related to visitor profiles, trends, and key statistics related to Florida travel. We hope you will take advantage of this valuable opportunity. Please reach out to Partner@VISITFLORIDA.org if we can be of any assistance. We are all in this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.