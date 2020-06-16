Some Tourist Development Council members will on Friday tour the grounds of Endeavor, once the home of Dozier School for Boys.
It is a public session, and the tour van will leave the Russ House at 9 a.m. No formal meeting is planned, but the session will allow the board members who want to participate to do so and stay in compliance with Florida Sunshine Law.
The gymnasium and dining hall on the grounds may be of special interest to those taking the tour, because those buildings were in special focus Monday, when the TDC met and ultimately decided to schedule the tour.
The TDC helps the county manage the “bed tax” dollars that come into the county, and some of that money could come into play as the $129,000 task order rolls out in phases.
On Monday, the TDC had tabled a request to give its blessings to the start of the multi-faceted process involved in putting together a task order that would lay out specifications for the gymnasium and, perhaps, the old dining hall across the way.
Although everything is still in flux as the county plans for the entire Endeavor holdings, consensus is building to turn the gym into a convention/multipurpose center, and the dining hall into a museum, with hopes that the renovation of the two in unison could be the start of a visitor-drawing complex on part of the Endeavor grounds. The county could save money in the process by pairing the two in a task order.
Much must happen before a task order can be completed by David Melvin Engineering, hired a few weeks ago by the county commission to put that task order together as part of carrying out initial engineering services involved in using the $5.8 million grant that the county received from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.
Phase one of that task order process for the old gym and potentially the dining hall would include public meetings for input on what purposes the buildings could serve, and the development of specification on systems like air and heating systems and other associated infrastructure.
TDC members voted to table any decision on recommending the start of task order planning. With some of them new to the TDC board, members wanted to first see the property in order to get a better feel for the buildings and their potential as well as for other assets on the property.
