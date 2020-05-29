Facing a $1.5 million price tag for the proposed work, and a potential debt load to get that money, Jackson County Commissioners declined to immediately proceed with a plan as presented to retrofit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with new climate control system elements.
Some version of the plan may be taken up, however, as the board continues to consider adopting some aspects and modifying or rejecting others.
Johnson Controls has been under contract since mid-2015 to find potential guaranteed utility savings for the county at its facilities, but the sheriff’s office, now located at a vacated Department of Juvenile Justice building in the Endeavor complex, was not part of the county’s holdings when that contract began. The state subsequently turned it over to local control and ownership.
It was added to the agreement with Johnson Controls not long after the sheriff moved his operations to the new location, with reports of temperature and humidity problems arising once he, his office staff and his deputies moved into their adopted location, along the way making some physical change to accommodate their needs in the space.
Johnson Controls presented the retrofit plan in a special meeting of the board this week just prior to the commissioners’ regular session Tuesday night.
It called for replacing a number of relatively new and some old HVAC units, along with other changes. Some commissioners balked at that overall large-scale, saying it appeared that the space might be modified to save money, perhaps by blocking off some of the cell space in the facility, since the sheriff will not be housing prisoners. The sheriff is using some of that cell space for records and for evidence, which does need climate control, but commissioners say they want to walk the building with the sheriff and representatives of Johnson Controls to see if cost-savings could be realized in rethinking the plan and possibly excluding some areas from the heated and cooled space, at least until the sheriff’s office grows significantly over time.
The board had been asked to consider approving the necessary equipment purchase and to proceed with a loan from the Bank of America to fund the HVAC improvements, which would involve replacing some aging HVAC units and some other, newer units which were described in the agenda summary as ”outside of normal operating parameters.”
Some exhaust fans are not operating properly, which affects overall operations. Also, a basic problem is that the building was designed for one main use-housing detainees in cells — but is being used as an administrative center for general law enforcement operations. It was also stated that, somewhere along the way, the heat pump function in one or some of the new HVAC units that could both heat and cool had been left disengaged because the involved contract between the provider and the state, which controlled the building at the time, had only called for cooling.
One overall problem is that the change of use and some wall additions created significant changes in the type of air flow needed, and the subsequent modifications made to try and make it all work didn’t fully succeed. It also turns out that the several of the newest units installed are not designed for North Florida’s heat and humidity levels, the consultants have determined.
The company initially wanted to do the entire project at once by replacing elements that don’t function property, redesigning the air-flow plan, replacing units that are not suited to handle the climate here, and reconfiguring duct work if necessary, among other things. It has agreed to, instead, work on things bit by bit based on staff and commissioners’ input.
That led the company to modify its approach and set up a piece-by-piece plan to address the roughly 22 independent air-flow systems that currently exist in the building. But it still wanted the board to go ahead and still get its funding source in place so that money could be drawn down as needed for the various project elements.
Commissioners rejected moving ahead just now with what was presented as it stands, some saying they’re not yet sure whether the building’s ultimate future is set in stone, and some wanting to see whether a portion of the building could be left unused and at least temporarily omitted from the HVAC retrofit.
They’re planning another walk-through to see what can be done to reduce the potential costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.