Members of the Jackson County Youth Council invited others to join them in a pray-in-place action Monday, saying the event was an effort to pay homage to George Floyd, who died as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed black man’s neck for several minutes, pinning him to the pavement, even as Floyd protested that he couldn’t breathe.
“At 9:25 a.m. today, please stop and pray for nine minutes,” the local Youth Council stated in its release. “This is the time Mr. Floyd was pronounced deceased last Monday.
"Pray for peace, equality, and safe passage of African-Americans who are detained by the police. Pray that God will hear our prayers and heal our land.”
The Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP Facebook page can be viewed to see some of the responses that the organization received once the invitation was made.
The public was also invited to send the group some related pictures for the Facebook page, to also write the name of one other African-American whose life had been taken by a police officer, and to write down what they think the solution to this problem of police brutality might be.
