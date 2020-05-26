Jackson Hospital congratulates Josh Jablonski, RN, of the OR Department, for being named April Employee of the Month.
Jablonski has been with Jackson Hospital for almost three years.
In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Jablonski with the award and an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”
Jablonski came to the assistance of a patient who had visited the ER with severe leg pain. The patient and a family member were leaving the ER and Josh noticed the patient having difficulty due to the patient’s wheelchair not having leg rests. Jablonski approached the patient and held up the patient’s feet while the family member pushed the patient to the car. This selfless, caring act garnered Jablonski with the recognition of the April Employee of the Month.
