Jackson Hospital congratulates Brittney Benton, RN of the Progressive Care Unit (PCU) as January Employee of the Month. She is celebrating just over six months at the hospital.
The award luncheon was Friday, Jan. 31, and recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO Jim Platt expressed thanks on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month.
“Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients,” Platt said.
Benton was recognized for brightening the day of a 1-year-old who was being admitted to PCU. Benton unwrapped several of her children’s Christmas presents and gave them to the patient, to comfort and calm the child’s fears. The parents of the patient were so very appreciative of Benton’s thoughtful and generous act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.