Jackson Hospital congratulates Suzanne Paramore, RN, with the hospital’s Maternal Care Department, on being named March Employee of the Month.
Paramore has been a dedicated employee of Jackson Hospital for 31 years.
In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Paramore with the award and the award luncheon will be held at a later date.
Hospital CEO Jim Platt expressed thanks on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”
Paramore came upon a fellow coworker having a major health event. She called for assistance and stayed by her coworker’s side until he was safely transported to the Emergency Department. Jackson Hospital’s employees consider each other family and this act was certainly a testament to that notion.
This most caring deed garnered Paramore the recognition of the March Employee of the Month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.