Jackson Hospital congratulates Jeannie Vickery, RN of the Emergency Department as October Employee of the Month. Vickery has been a loyal employee of Jackson Hospital for 35 years.
The award luncheon held Monday, Oct. 28, recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO Jim Platt expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”
Vickery was recognized for helping a homeless patient who was seen in the Emergency Room. She assisted the patient in locating her pet and also transported the patient to her requested destination. This most selfless and caring act garnered Jeannie the award for Employee of the Month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.