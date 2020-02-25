Jackson Hospital congratulates Chris Deer, MD, of the Emergency Department as January Employee of the Month. Dr. Chris Deer is celebrating one year at Jackson Hospital.
The award luncheon held Friday, Jan. 31, and recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO Jim Platt expressed thanks on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”
Dr. Deer was recognized for offering to take a patient to the airport in Tallahassee to catch a flight to Tampa.
The patient had been seen at Jackson Hospital after a car wreck on I-10 and had no method of transportation to the airport to catch the flight. The patient was so appreciative of Dr. Deer’s selfless act.
