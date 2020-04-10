Jackson Hospital congratulates Rhoda Moody, Care Coordinator with Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Chronic Care Management and Amanda Hamilton, RN Case Manager with Jackson Hospital, being named February Employees of the Month.
Hamilton has been a long-time, dedicated employee of Jackson Hospital for 25 years and Moody has been a part of Jackson Hospital and Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties for almost a year.
The award luncheon held Friday, Feb. 28, recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month.
Hospital CEO Jim Platt expressed thanks on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month.
“Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients,” Platt said.
Hamilton went above and beyond to assist a patient who was having difficulty finding skilled nursing facility placement. Once placement was located, Hamilton worked after hours to make certain everything was ready so that the patient could be approved and transferred in a timely manner.
Moody was recognized for picking up a patient’s prescription and delivering it to their home as the patient had no means of transportation to obtain prescription. Both Hamilton and Moody are so deserving of being named as February 2020 Employees of the Month.
Jackson Hospital is proud of Amanda Hamilton and Rhoda Moody.
