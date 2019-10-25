The quarterly meeting of the Jackson Hospital Auxiliary was Oct. 4, in the hospital cafeteria education room.
Brenda Peacock, President, called the meeting to order. Waunell King, Vice-President, led the Auxiliary Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Levern Dunham blessed the food.
A delicious lunch was served by the hospital culinary staff, which consisted of char-grilled ribeye steak, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, rolls, tea, and banana pudding.
Peacock welcomed all members and guests, which included honorary members, Dorothy Peters, Sue Hussey, and Carolyn Goodwin. She then turned the program over to Joyce Traynom, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee.
Traynom thanked her committee members, Catherine Crawford and Jackie Ball for helping choose the recipients of two nursing scholarships to Chipola College. The scholarship recipients are Anna Branch and Cameron Moore. They both expressed their appreciation for the scholarship, which will help them further their dream of becoming a nurse.
Peacock then brought up Janet Wise, Chairman of the Nominating Committee. Wise thanked her committee members Debbie Richardson and Diane Powell for putting together the slate of officers for 2020: President Ellen Marsh, Vice President Diane Powell, Secretary Levern Dunham and Treasurer Linda Burch. Nominations were called for from the floor; there were none, so the slate of officers was approved as read.
Peacock called for the reading of the minutes, treasurer’s report, various committee reports, and made several announcements including the 15th Annual Breast Cancer Symposium to be held Oct. 29, at Rivertown Community Church.
Before the meeting was adjourned there was a drawing for door prizes which were won by Jackie Ball, Bonnie Horne, Janet Wise, Doris Spurlock, and Marilyn Mabardy. The winners of the floral arrangements were Royce Daffin, Judy Croft, Trudie Cooley, and Leah Gilbertson.
The next General Meeting will be held Jan. 3, 2020, in the education room.
The Auxiliary is currently welcoming new members. If you are interested please stop by the front desk at the hospital and pick up an application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.