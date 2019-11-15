Jackson Hospital is poised to inherit the Golson Elementary School campus and its structures, a gift from the Jackson County School Board that entails 50,000 square feet of usable space under roof on a little more than 30 acres of land.
The city, school board and hospital are parties named in an agreement inked a couple of years back as the school system made plans to bring Golson, Riverside Elementary and Marianna Middle School functions into a new facility currently under construction and slated for occupancy by the start of the next school year.
The City of Marianna, in an effort to help the school system and ensure that its contribution of land would help the community at large, struck a deal with that entity.
The city deeded the school system 90-plus acres off Russell Drive for the new school. In exchange, it asked the school board to deed the existing Marianna Middle School property to the city, and the existing Golson campus to the hospital, which sits as a neighbor to it.
Jackson Hospital CEO James Platt is excited about the opportunity that the exchange deal presents.
“There are a number of buildings out there that we can retain and use,” he said. “The main, original building and another on the west side of campus (Golson’s original and now-repurposed cafeteria) will have to come down because they’re more than 50 years old, and there are two portable classroom structures that will be removed by the school system, but that leaves us with seven viable ones. We think we can use those to consolidate many of our functions, so we can get out of some of the rented space we now occupy at various locations in town.”
That, he said, will save the hospital money annually and, more importantly, consolidate many functions for the convenience of patients and staff by making the hospital an essentially one-stop facility so that they don’t have to go all over town to access its various now-outlying departments. “We have patient financial services on the east end of town, we had a warehouse just off the main part of town, physician practices and some administrative offices in various places, and a gymnasium and physical therapy of 10,000 square feet out there in the community,” Platt said. “We anticipate having at least some of that relocate onto campus.”
But the hospital’s Quick Care walk-in clinic is one asset that will stay where it is. “We’re very pleased with that facility. It’s doing very well where it is, and it will remain right there,” Platt said.
The hospital is in the very early stages of planning, Platt cautioned, and nothing is set in stone as to the details involved in moving various functions into its soon-expanding campus. The Golson assess include sets of interconnected classrooms and a multifunction structure that includes the currently-used cafeteria.
Nor are there firm plans for what else might be constructed in the future to potentially expand the hospital’s offerings in the community. There’s been much preliminary chatter about many options--for instance, an assisted living facility someday--Platt said, but those notions are far from being a reality at this point.
“All our options are open, and we’re looking at a lot of ideas right now. We’ll be planning very carefully and realistically, but it’s an exciting time. It’s not every day you’re handed 50,000 square feet of space to use. We’re very grateful to the school board for it and to the city of Marianna for facilitating this.”
For now, attention will be focused on developing a consolidation plan, he said, and seeking state and/or federal funds to help pay for that transition. Platt said he expects to sit with local delegation Florida legislators, Rep. Brad Drake and Sen. George Gainer, after a rough master plan has been laid out. He’ll have associated costs in the mix, so he can ask for an appropriate amount with some facts at hand to justify the request he’ll make.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said leadership there feels a great deal of achievement in helping make the deal come together. “It was the city’s intent to positively impact the entire community,” Dean said. “It’s a great thing. The city created a medical overlay district this past year to cover a large portion of that area. With Chipola College just down the street with a nationally-certified nursing education, and with the medical distract as an overlay to give the area an identity of its own, we have confidence that this will not only allow the hospital to grow, but will help in the regional employment aspect and economic growth overall.”
Platt said he hopes to have costs and planning documents done by the end of summer, so that the requests to Florida lawmakers could be ready for the January 2021 legislative session.
“It’s fantastic,” Platt said. “We’re being given this huge opportunity to consolidate and expand. Without it, we were landlocked and had no room to breathe. This will allow us to continue function from this site for a number of years to come, and potentially bring more into our set of high-quality services. We have a lot of ideas bouncing around and we’re going keep those ideas coming so that we fully explore our potential.”
